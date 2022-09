Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Larson Garrick & Lightfoot on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Spectrum Brands and Home Depot to California Central District Court. The complaint, for subrogation claims over water damage caused by an allegedly defective faucet, was filed by Schroeder Loscotoff Stevens on behalf of Allstate. The case is 2:22-cv-06283, Allstate Insurance Co. v. Spectrum Brands Inc. et al.