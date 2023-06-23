New Suit - Trade Secrets

Allstate sued Janie Robbins Thursday in North Carolina Eastern District Court over alleged theft of trade secrets. The lawsuit, brought by Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff, accuses Robbins of soliciting Allstate clients and misappropriating trade secret information in favor of competing insurance agency, Fountain, Roberson, Anderson, Agency Inc. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00104, Allstate Insurance Company v. Robbins.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 5:44 AM

