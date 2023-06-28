New Suit - Contract

Allstate filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court centered on a confidential settlement agreement. The court action, brought by King Tilden McEttrick, targets Northwest Medical and Rehabilitation Center and Dr. Gregory A. Nelson for allegedly failing to make monthly payments to Allstate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02480, Allstate Insurance Company v. Northwest Medical and Rehabilitation Center et al.

