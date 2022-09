New Suit

Allstate sued the operator of an Atlanta apartment complex and several individuals on Friday over an insurance coverage dispute arising from a stabbing. The court case was brought by Copeland, Stair, Valz & Lovell in Georgia Northern District Court and seeks judgment that Allstate has no duty to defend or indemnify the respondents under a family liability protection policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03730, Allstate Insurance Company v. Lucy et al.