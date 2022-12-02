New Suit

Allstate filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hertz and Chubb subsidiaries Ace American Insurance and ESIS Inc. on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Jaffe & Asher, seeks a declaration that the defendants must defend and indemnify an individual defendant in an underlying lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-10237, Allstate Insurance Co. v. Hertz Claims Management Corp. et al.

Insurance

December 02, 2022, 4:57 PM