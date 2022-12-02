Allstate filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hertz and Chubb subsidiaries Ace American Insurance and ESIS Inc. on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Jaffe & Asher, seeks a declaration that the defendants must defend and indemnify an individual defendant in an underlying lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-10237, Allstate Insurance Co. v. Hertz Claims Management Corp. et al.
Insurance
December 02, 2022, 4:57 PM