New Suit - Subrogation

The U.S. government and employee Angela Harting were hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Friday in Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Azar & Azar on behalf of Allstate, pursues subrogation claims for damages arising from a motor vehicle collision. The case is 2:23-cv-00440, Allstate Insurance Co. v. Harting et al.

Insurance

July 21, 2023, 4:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Allstate Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Azar & Azar, L.L.C.

defendants

Angela Harting

United States of America

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision