New Suit

Allstate, as subrogee of Cheryl and Eugene Gray, sued residential and commercial contractor G3 Builders LLC Monday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Carson Law, accuses defendant of negligence in rerouting a 120-volt outlet. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03246, Allstate Insurance Company v. G3 Builders, LLC.