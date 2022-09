Who Got The Work

Jeffrey Jerome Cunningham of Goldberg Segalla has entered an appearance for Electrolux Home Products Inc. in a pending lawsuit over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product. The suit was filed Aug. 15 in Connecticut District Court by de Luca Levine and Blackburn and Donnelly on behalf of Allstate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam, is 3:22-cv-01031, Allstate Insurance Company v. Electrolux Home Products, Inc.