New Suit - Product Liability

Allstate filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Electrolux Home Products on Monday in Connecticut District Court. The suit brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective dryer. The complaint was filed by Blackburn & Donnelly and de Luca Levine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01031, Allstate Insurance Co. v. Electrolux Home Products Inc.