New Suit - Civil RICO

Morrison Mahoney filed a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Allstate. The suit targets Zenith Medical Supply Corp. and Vadim Pevzner for allegedly filing over $47,000 in fraudulent billing claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05925, Allstate Insurance Company et al v. Zenith Medical Supply Corp. et al.

Insurance

August 04, 2023, 2:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company

Allstate Insurance Company

Morrison Mahoney

defendants

ABC Corporations 1 through 5

John Does 1 through 5

Vadim Pevzner

Zenith Medical Supply Corp.

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims