New Suit

Allstate sued Sky Radiology and other defendants Thursday in New York Eastern District Court for civil RICO claims. The suit, brought by King Tilden McEttrick & Brink, accuses the defendants of submitting fraudulent claims for services allegedly provided for automobile accident victims. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01832, Allstate Insurance Company et al v. Sky Radiology P.C. et al.