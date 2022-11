New Suit

Allstate filed a civil RICO lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court accusing defendants of defrauding the insurance provider of over $1.6 million. The suit, filed by Morrison Mahoney, targets SD Medical and a slew of other defendants for allegedly filing fraudulent claims for medical services per an unlawful fee-splitting scheme. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07125, Allstate Insurance Company et al v. Shapson et al.