Who Got The Work

David N. Vozza of Norris McLaughlin & Marcus has entered an appearance for Right Choice Supply Inc. and Irene Yagudayev in a pending insurance fraud lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 4 in New York Eastern District Court by Morrison Mahoney on behalf of Allstate, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez, is 1:23-cv-05920, Allstate Insurance Company et al v. Right Choice Supply Inc et al.

Insurance

September 18, 2023, 8:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company

Allstate Indemnity Company

Allstate Insurance Company

Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Morrison Mahoney

defendants

ABC Corporations 1 through 5

Irene Yagudayev

John Does 1 through 5

Right Choice Supply Inc

defendant counsels

Norris McLaughlin & Marcus

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims