David N. Vozza of Norris McLaughlin & Marcus has entered an appearance for Right Choice Supply Inc. and Irene Yagudayev in a pending insurance fraud lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 4 in New York Eastern District Court by Morrison Mahoney on behalf of Allstate, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez, is 1:23-cv-05920, Allstate Insurance Company et al v. Right Choice Supply Inc et al.
Insurance
September 18, 2023, 8:55 AM