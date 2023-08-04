New Suit - Insurance

Allstate filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against Jefferson Healthcare Supplies LLC and Anthony Mancini on Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Morrison Mahoney, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05912, Allstate Insurance Company et al v. Jefferson Healthcare Supplies LLC et al.

Insurance

August 04, 2023, 10:27 AM

