Morrison Mahoney filed a civil RICO lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Allstate Insurance. The suit targets Grand Medical Supply Corp. and Aleksandr Gorbachev for allegedly engaging in a scheme to defraud insurance companies by submitting thousands of dollars of fraudulent insurance claims for medical equipment and orthotic devices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05873, Allstate Insurance Company, et al v. Grand Medical Supply Corp et al.

August 02, 2023, 7:06 PM

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company

Allstate Insurance Company,

Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company

ABC Corporations 1 through 5

Aleksandr Gorbachev

Grand Medical Supply Corp

John Does 1 through 5

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims