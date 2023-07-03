Costco Wholesale has retained attorney J. Matthew Haynes Jr. of McCandlish Holton to fight a pending product liability lawsuit. The case, filed May 19 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Wolcott Rivers Gates on behalf of Allstate, pursues subrogation claims over water damage allegedly caused by a defective Water-Ridge toilet. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rossie D. Alston Jr., is 1:23-cv-00661, Allstate Insurance Company, et al. v. Costco Wholesale Corp. et al.
Insurance
July 03, 2023, 5:42 AM