Costco Wholesale has retained attorney J. Matthew Haynes Jr. of McCandlish Holton to fight a pending product liability lawsuit. The case, filed May 19 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Wolcott Rivers Gates on behalf of Allstate, pursues subrogation claims over water damage allegedly caused by a defective Water-Ridge toilet. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rossie D. Alston Jr., is 1:23-cv-00661, Allstate Insurance Company, et al. v. Costco Wholesale Corp. et al.

Insurance

July 03, 2023, 5:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Allstate Insurance Company

Allstate Insurance Company a/s/o Jeannie Evans

Allstate Insurance Company a/s/o Valerie Boaz

Plaintiffs

Wolcott Rivers Gates

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Danze, Inc.

Danze, Inc. t/a Globe Union America Corporation

Globe Union Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

McCandlish Holton

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct