New Suit

Allstate filed an insurance fraud lawsuit on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by King Tilden McEttrick & Brink, targets Advanced Recovery Equipment and Supplies LLC and other defendants over an alleged scheme to bill for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05232, Allstate Insurance Co. et al. v. Advanced Recovery Equipment and Supplies LLC et al.