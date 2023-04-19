New Suit

Allstate and related entities sued Excel Medical Group PLC and other defendants on Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court for civil RICO claims. The lawsuit, brought by King Tilden McEttrick, accuses the defendants of defrauding Allstate by collecting payment for medical services that were not performed, were medically unnecessary or were fraudulently billed. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-10904, Allstate Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 19, 2023, 11:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company

Allstate Insurance Company

Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

King, Tilden, Mcettrick & Brink, P.C.

defendants

AS Medical Group, PLC

Diagnostic Chiropractic MI, P.C.

Duramed MI, LLC

Excel Medical Group, PLC

Lint Chiropractic PC

MI Medical Management, LLC

Robert Super, D.C.

Supplies Plus MI, LLC

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims