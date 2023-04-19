Allstate and related entities sued Excel Medical Group PLC and other defendants on Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court for civil RICO claims. The lawsuit, brought by King Tilden McEttrick, accuses the defendants of defrauding Allstate by collecting payment for medical services that were not performed, were medically unnecessary or were fraudulently billed. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-10904, Allstate Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
April 19, 2023, 11:53 AM