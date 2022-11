New Suit

Allstate and ASMI Auto Insurance Company filed a civil RICO lawsuit on Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, which targets Ayman Tarabishy MD PLLC and Dr. Ayman Tarabishy, accuses the defendants of filing over $450,000 in fraudulent claims for services allegedly provided for automobile accident victims. The suit is backed by King Tilden McEttrick, 'KTM.' Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12736, Allstate Insurance Company et al.