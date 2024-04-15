Who Got The Work

Matthew G. Miller of Goldberg Segalla has entered an appearance for Broan Nutone, a provider of HVAC products and other goods, in a pending subrogation lawsuit. The complaint, over fire damage claims arising from an alleged defective exhaust fan, was filed Feb. 29 in New York Southern District Court by Feldman, Rudy, Kirby & Farquharson on behalf of Allstate Insurance Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas, is 7:24-cv-01539, Allstate Insurance Company a/s/o Kimberly Hunton v. Broan Nutone LLC.

Insurance

April 15, 2024, 9:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Allstate Insurance Company

Allstate Insurance Company a/s/o Kimberly Hunton

Plaintiffs

Feldman, Rudy, Kirby & Farquharson, P.C.

defendants

Broan Nutone LLC

Broan Nutone, LLC

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims