Costco, Danze Inc. d/b/a Globe Union America and Globe Union Services were slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Wolcott Rivers Gates on behalf of Allstate, pursues subrogation claims over water damage allegedly caused by a defective Water-Ridge toilet. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00661, Allstate Insurance Co. v. Costco Wholesale Corp. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 19, 2023, 4:52 PM