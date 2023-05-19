New Suit - Product Liability

Costco, Danze Inc. d/b/a Globe Union America and Globe Union Services were slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Wolcott Rivers Gates on behalf of Allstate, pursues subrogation claims over water damage allegedly caused by a defective Water-Ridge toilet. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00661, Allstate Insurance Co. v. Costco Wholesale Corp. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 19, 2023, 4:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Allstate Insurance Company a/s/o Jeannie Evans

Allstate Insurance Company a/s/o Valerie Boaz

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Danze, Inc. t/a Globe Union America Corporation

Globe Union Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct