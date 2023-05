New Suit

Allstate filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by David Allen Law Group, names Tabernaculo De Vida-Iglesia Pentecostal Unida International and another claimant in connection with underlying litigation alleging sexual abuse. The case is 3:23-cv-01214, Allstate Insurance Co v. J et al.

Insurance

May 25, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Allstate Insurance Co

David Allen Law Group PLLC

Stacy Conder Allen LLP

Stacy & Conder, LLP

defendants

A J

Tabernaculo De Vida-Iglesia Pentecostal Unida Int'l

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute