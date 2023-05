New Suit

Allstate Indemnity Co. filed an interpleader complaint against Nancy Philocles, Gerald Severin and Jocelyne Severin on Monday in Maryland District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Budow and Noble, seeks to determine the proper recipients of settlement proceeds related to a wrongful death and uninsured motorist action. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01217, Allstate Indemnity Company v. Severin et al.

May 09, 2023, 4:52 AM

