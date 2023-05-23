New Suit

Allstate filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Cheryl C. Schweinhart, Alexis Marie Devega and other defendants on Tuesday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, filed by McAngus Goudelock & Courie, seeks a declaration that Allstate has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00421, Allstate Indemnity Co. v. Schweinhart et al.

Insurance

May 23, 2023, 12:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Allstate Indemnity Company

Plaintiffs

McAngus Goudelock Courie

defendants

Alexis Marie Devega

Brittany Nicole Gevona King

Cheryl C. Schweinhart

Douglas Eric Schweinhart

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute