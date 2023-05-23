Allstate filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Cheryl C. Schweinhart, Alexis Marie Devega and other defendants on Tuesday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, filed by McAngus Goudelock & Courie, seeks a declaration that Allstate has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00421, Allstate Indemnity Co. v. Schweinhart et al.
Insurance
May 23, 2023, 12:33 PM