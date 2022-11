New Suit

Allstate sued Richard Mungall, Alicia M. Rogers and Sleep Sound Property Management Inc. Monday in Oregon District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Foley Sampson & Nicholes, seeks a declaration that Allstate does not owe a duty to provide coverage to Rogers in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01820, Allstate Indemnity Company v. Rogers et al.