Who Got The Work

Kellen F. Patterson of Lane Powell has entered an appearance for Mark Queen in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The suit, filed March 20 in Washington Western District Court by Foley Sampson & Nicholes, names Cristal Aquino Preciado and other claimants in connection with an underlying dispute over a real estate sale. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour, is 2:23-cv-00415, Allstate Indemnity Company v. Preciado et al.

Insurance

May 04, 2023, 5:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Allstate Indemnity Company

Plaintiffs

Foley Sampson & Nicholes PLLC

defendants

Cristal Aquino Preciado

Dejah Barnard

Mark Queen

defendant counsels

Lane Powell

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute