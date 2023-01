New Suit

Allstate sued Amy T. Cardwell and other defendants Monday in South Carolina District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, filed by Gallivan White Boyd, seeks a declaration that Allstate has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit arising from a fatal shooting at a party held on the defendant's property. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00321, Allstate Indemnity Company v. Perez et al.