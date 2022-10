New Suit

Allstate, as subrogee of Tolulope & Rachael Fapohunda, sued Denice Parrish and Rebecca Parrish Wednesday in Maryland District Court over property damage claims arising from a fire. The lawsuit was brought by Stravitz Law Firm. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02553, Allstate Indemnity Company v. Parrish et al.