New Suit

Allstate Indemnity Company sued a policyholder for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court case, filed by Patrick Johnson & Mott, seeks a ruling that Allstate has no coverage obligations to the defendant in connection with sexual assault claims made against him by patients in his medical practice. Allstate issued Landlords Package Policies to the defendant that insured a rental property, according to the suit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-11989, Allstate Indemnity Company v. Allen.