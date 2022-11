Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hall & Evans on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against HP Inc. and other defendants to Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Poynter Law, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective battery in an HP laptop. The case is 1:22-cv-02935, Allstate Indemnity Co. et al. v. HP Inc. et al.

Technology

November 10, 2022, 4:51 PM