News From Law.com

Allstate has hired MetLife veteran Christine DeBiase as executive vice president and chief legal officer. DeBiase comes to Allstate from Brighthouse Financial, one of the nation's largest sellers of life insurance and annuities, which MetLife spun off in 2017. She served as BrightLife's executive vice president and chief legal officer. Before that, she'd spent two decades at MetLife, rising to general counsel for the Americas.

Insurance

November 30, 2022, 7:01 AM