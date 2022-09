New Suit

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, as subrogee of Alex Vazquez, sued the U.S. government Friday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, for property damage claims arising from an underlying motor vehicle collision with the U.S. Postal Service, was filed by the Law Offices of John Trop. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-07682, Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company v. The United States Of America.