New Suit

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance filed a lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Middle District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Copeland Stair Valz & Lovell, seeks a declaration that Allstate has no duty to defend and indemnify the respondents in an underlying lawsuit under an auto insurance policy. The court action names Nathan Gibson, Richard Kornmeier and Shane Kornmeier. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00046, Allstate Fire And Casualty Insurance Company v. Nathan Gibson et al.

Insurance

March 23, 2023, 6:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Allstate Fire And Casualty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Michael James Yates, II

defendants

Nathan Gibson

Richard Kornmeier

Shane Kornmeier

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute