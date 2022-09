New Suit

Lyft and Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Alaska District Court. The court action, which pertains to uninsured/ underinsured motorist coverage, was brought by Guess & Rudd on behalf of Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00198, Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company v. Fernside et al.