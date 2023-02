New Suit

Allstate sued Angelique Engelhardt Wednesday in Texas Western District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Doyle Restrepo Harvin & Robbins, seeks a declaration to enforce an oral settlement agreement reached in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00213, Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company v. Engelhardt.