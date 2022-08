New Suit

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company sued 7th Gear Exotics LLC and other defendants Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court case, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Mizerowski, Thon, Parker & Lefere. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-11967, Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company v. 7Th Gear Exotics, LLC et al.