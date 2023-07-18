New Suit - Insurance

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. sued the United States of America and UPS employee Ng Jackson on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court alleging unlawful business conduct. The lawsuit, filed by the Law Office of Karen L. Lawrence, accuses Jackson of negligently causing a motor vehicle collision with an Allstate subscriber. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05436, Allstate Fire & Casualty Insurance Company v. Unites States of America et al.

July 18, 2023, 4:24 PM

