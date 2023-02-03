New Suit

Allstate filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual and other defendants on Friday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Boggs Avellino Lach & Boggs, seeks a declaration that Allstate has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04024, Allstate Fire & Casualty Insurance Co. v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

February 03, 2023, 4:42 PM