New Suit - Trade Secrets

Allstate Financial Services (AFS) sued J. Brett Butler Monday in Indiana Southern District Court over alleged theft of trade secrets. The court case, brought by Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff, accuses Butler of requesting that his son and two interns copy confidential AFS customer information on his behalf for the benefit of competitors, Prudential and/or Butler Financial Group. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00014, Allstate Financial Services, LLC v. Butler.