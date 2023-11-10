Allstate Accused of Slipping Changes Into Policies: Plaintif...

News From Law.com

A Rio Grande Valley, Texas, attorney is awaiting a decision from a multidistrict litigation panel on whether it will consolidate scores of lawsuits where plaintiffs allege Allstate Insurance Co. unlawfully reduced coverage. Jason Palker, founder of a boutique law firm in Edinburg with seven attorneys, began accumulating clients in 2022 based on similar claims regarding Allstate's alleged failure to provide a notice required by the Texas Insurance Code. The lawsuits allege Allstate has been "slipping coverage reducing endorsements into policies on renewal."

Insurance

November 10, 2023, 2:06 PM

