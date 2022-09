New Suit

RiverSource Life Insurance, an Ameriprise Financial company, was slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit was brought by three pro se plaintiffs seeking long-term care coverage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03341, Allred et al v. Riversource Life Insurance Company.

Banking & Financial Services

September 28, 2022, 7:00 PM