Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against playground equipment manufacturer PlayCore of Wisconsin Inc. d/b/a GameTime to Colorado District Court. The complaint was filed by the Winston Law Firm on behalf of Nathan Allner, a 20-year-old man who allegedly injured his teeth on the defendant's slide when he was an elementary school student in 2008. The case is 1:22-cv-02779, Allner v. PlayCore of Wisconsin Inc.

Colorado

October 21, 2022, 4:57 PM