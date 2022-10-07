New Suit

Allmerica Financial Benefit Insurance, a subsidiary of Hanover Insurance, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against York Public Adjuster & Appraisal Service and other defendants on Friday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit, brought by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, seeks a declaration that Allmerica has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in underlying lawsuits relating to home repairs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01345, Allmerica Financial Benefit Insurance Co. v. York Public Adjuster & Appraisal Service LLC et al.

Insurance

October 07, 2022, 12:53 PM