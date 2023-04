Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hanson Bridgett on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Cemex Construction Materials Pacific to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Gaurav Bobby Kalra on behalf of a former assistant manager. The case is 2:23-cv-00781, Allman v. Cemex Construction Materials Pacific LLC.

California

April 26, 2023, 2:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph David Allman

Plaintiffs

Gaurav Bobby Kalra, Attorney At Law

defendants

Cemex Construction Materials Pacific, LLC

defendant counsels

Hanson Bridgett

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches