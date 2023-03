Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McAngus Goudelock & Courie on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dollar General to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Carolyn Allison, who claims she was struck with a wooden pallet while shopping. The case is 4:23-cv-00972, Allison v. DolgenCorp LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 09, 2023, 11:27 AM