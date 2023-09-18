Who Got The Work

Nathan D. Shaffer of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe has entered an appearance for Bureo Inc. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action, filed July 28 in California Central District Court by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of professional photographer Allison Joyce, accuses the defendant of displaying a photograph of girl skateboarding on an elevated platform in Bangladesh on its Facebook page without authorization or permission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, is 2:23-cv-06135, Allison Joyce v. Bureo Inc.

Internet & Social Media

September 18, 2023, 11:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Allison Joyce

Plaintiffs

Sanders Law Group

defendants

Bureo Inc.

defendant counsels

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims