Who Got The Work

Sean P. Flynn of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for United Collection Bureau Inc. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The action was filed Nov. 8 in California Eastern District Court by the Litigation Practice Group on behalf of Don Allio. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller, is 2:22-cv-02021, Allio v. United Collection Bureau, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

December 23, 2022, 7:13 AM