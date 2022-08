Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Friday Eldredge & Clark removed a consumer class action against Wahl Clipper Corp. to Arkansas Eastern District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by WH Law and the Kelly Law Firm, accuses the defendant of violating the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act by informing consumers that its warranty would be void if the consumers used third-party repair services to fix their electric beard trimmers. The case is 4:22-cv-00723, Allinder v. Wahl Clipper Corp.

Arkansas

August 12, 2022, 7:41 PM