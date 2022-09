Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Friday, Eldredge & Clark on Tuesday removed a consumer class action against Dollar General to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by WH Law and Kelly Law Firm, alleges that the defendant fails to provide customers with written warranties for items costing over $15. The case is 4:22-cv-00801, Allinder v. Dollar General Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 06, 2022, 7:29 PM