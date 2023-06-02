Removed To Federal Court
Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed a lawsuit against PalAmerican Security to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, concerning liability claims for theft of commercial property, was filed by Grotefeld Hoffmann and Meaders & Alfaro on behalf of AIG, Lloyd's London and other subrogees of Kindred Healthcare. The case is 3:23-cv-01259, Allied World Assurance Company (U.S.), Inc. et al v. PalAmerican Security, Inc.
Insurance
June 02, 2023, 8:20 PM
Plaintiffs
- General Security Indemnity Company of Arizona
- Lexington Insurance Company
- Ace American Insurance Company
- Allied World Assurance Company (U.S.), Inc.
- as subrogees of Kindred Healthcare, LLC
- Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's of London Subscribing to Policy Nos. W2970A210301, Prna2001215
- Continental Casualty Company
- Everest Indemnity Insurance Company
- United Specialty Insurance Company
defendants
- PalAmerican Security, Inc.
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract