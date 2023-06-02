Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed a lawsuit against PalAmerican Security to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, concerning liability claims for theft of commercial property, was filed by Grotefeld Hoffmann and Meaders & Alfaro on behalf of AIG, Lloyd's London and other subrogees of Kindred Healthcare. The case is 3:23-cv-01259, Allied World Assurance Company (U.S.), Inc. et al v. PalAmerican Security, Inc.

Insurance

June 02, 2023, 8:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract